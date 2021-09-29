Mission and vision
Our mission is "to serve the veteran who served us." The VA Saginaw Healthcare System is committed to providing our patients with the highest Quality of Care in an environment that is safe. We do this by focusing on Continuous Process Improvement and by supporting a Culture of Safety.
Our vision
Coming soon!
Who we serve
We provide you with health care services at 12 locations in the central and northern regions of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. Facilities include our Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw and 11 community-based outpatient clinics in Bad Axe, Cadillac, Mackinaw City, Clare, Traverse City, Gaylord, Grayling, Alpena, Oscoda, and Saginaw.