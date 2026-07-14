Performance

Compare VA quality of health care to non-VA facilities, including care at hospitals and outpatient clinics in your area and nationwide.

Get average appointment wait times at VA health care facilities, including wait times for returning and new patients.

VA measures Veteran satisfaction with getting timely appointments at each of our health facilities. We use a health care industry standard, the Consumer Assessment of Health and Systems survey, to collect feedback from 150,000 Veterans across the United States every 6 months.