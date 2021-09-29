Chaplain services
VA Saginaw's chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.
Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.
Chapel
A nondenominational chapel is available in the Aleda E. Lutz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.
Contact:
For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 989-497-2500.
Nondenominational Chapel
Aleda E. Lutz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
First floor, near the corridor to the Community Living Center
Map of Saginaw campus
Phone: 989-497-2500
Hours: 24/7
Services
- Non-denominational worship service on Sundays at 10:00 a.m. ET