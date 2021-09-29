Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.

Chapel

A nondenominational chapel is available in the Aleda E. Lutz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 989-497-2500.

Nondenominational Chapel

Aleda E. Lutz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

First floor, near the corridor to the Community Living Center

Map of Saginaw campus

Phone: 989-497-2500

Hours: 24/7

Services