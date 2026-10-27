Skip to Content

Contact us

Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Saginaw Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Patient help and resources

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Saginaw health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Saginaw health care.

Mailing address

Aleda E. Lutz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
1500 Weiss Street
Saginaw, MI 48621

Main phone numbers

Local: 989-497-2500
Toll-free: 800-406-5143, ext. 11240

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services:  dial 711

Enrollment Support for Veterans

Have questions about VA health care enrollment? Email us at VHASAGVEEligibility@va.gov for assistance. This inbox serves Veterans across our Medical Center and affiliated clinics.

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Saginaw Healthcare System.

Phone: 989-497-2500, ext. 13010
Email: Tara.Scheuer@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at  989-497-2500 and ask for the administrator on duty.

Submit a Release of Information (ROI) request

Requesting Medical Records maintained by VA Saginaw health care

Phone:               

Fax:                     

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting other (non-medical) records maintained by VA Saginaw
 

Email:                 655FOIA@va.gov

Mail:

Aleda E. Lutz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Release of Information Office
1500 Weiss Street
Saginaw, MI 48602

For questions about your request to VA Saginaw health care

Phone: 

Additional FOIA request information

See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at saginawwebmaster@va.gov.

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: Report a Patient Safety Concern or File a Complaint | Joint Commission
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018

Last updated: 