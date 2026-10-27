Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Saginaw Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Saginaw health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Saginaw health care.
Mailing address
Aleda E. Lutz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
1500 Weiss Street
Saginaw, MI 48621
Main phone numbers
Local: 989-497-2500
Toll-free: 800-406-5143, ext. 11240
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711
Enrollment Support for Veterans
Have questions about VA health care enrollment? Email us at VHASAGVEEligibility@va.gov for assistance. This inbox serves Veterans across our Medical Center and affiliated clinics.
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Saginaw Healthcare System.
Phone: 989-497-2500, ext. 13010
Email: Tara.Scheuer@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 989-497-2500 and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a Release of Information (ROI) request
Requesting Medical Records maintained by VA Saginaw health care
Phone:
Fax:
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting other (non-medical) records maintained by VA Saginaw
Email: 655FOIA@va.gov
Mail:
Aleda E. Lutz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Release of Information Office
1500 Weiss Street
Saginaw, MI 48602
For questions about your request to VA Saginaw health care
Phone:
Additional FOIA request information
See the Veterans Health Administration section on the VA Freedom of Information Act page.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at saginawwebmaster@va.gov.
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Ave. NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: Report a Patient Safety Concern or File a Complaint | Joint Commission
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018