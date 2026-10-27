Contact us

Patient help and resources

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Pay your VA Saginaw health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Saginaw health care.

Mailing address

Aleda E. Lutz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

1500 Weiss Street

Saginaw, MI 48621

Main phone numbers

Local: 989-497-2500

Toll-free: 800-406-5143, ext. 11240

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: dial 711

Enrollment Support for Veterans

Have questions about VA health care enrollment? Email us at VHASAGVEEligibility@va.gov for assistance. This inbox serves Veterans across our Medical Center and affiliated clinics.