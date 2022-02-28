MOVE! Support Group w/ Tai Chi
- When
-
Monday, Mar 14, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
To join the classes please call the MOVE! Team at: 1-800-406-5143 extension 13855 (Haley) or
13841 (Chrissy).
Requirements for connecting to our virtual class offerings: high-speed internet connection and a
smart phone, tablet, laptop, or computer with camera and microphone. Please log in 10
minutes prior to the class start time and include first and last name when signing in.
This support group will provide Veterans additional encouragement, support, motivation, and
educational information to help them continue to reach their goals after completing the 16-week courses.
AND
Tai chi is a mind-body practice that involves a series of slow, flowing exercises that combine
movement, meditation, and rhythmic breathing. Tai chi can help decrease stress and anxiety and help improve
flexibility and balance. Tai chi can be done seated or standing.