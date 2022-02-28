Be Active MOVE! Exercise Class
- When
-
Monday, Mar 7, 2022
1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. EST
- Cost
- Free
Registration
To join the classes please call the MOVE! Team at: 1-800-406-5143 extension 13855 (Haley) or
13841 (Chrissy).
Requirements for connecting to our virtual class offerings: high-speed internet connection and a
smart phone, tablet, laptop, or computer with camera and microphone. Please log in 10
minutes prior to the class start time and include first and last name when signing in.
Exercise classes with focus on learning about physical activity. Classes include aerobic, strength
training, flexibility and balance exercises. Resistance bands provided. Classes can be done seated or
standing.