YMCA AquaBands

Thu. Feb 9, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
YMCA of Saginaw
1915 Fordney St
Saginaw , MI
Free
What is it?
Aquabands is a low intensity water fitness class that uses resistance bands to gain muscle conditioning and cardiovascular endurance without putting stress on the joints. The class is instructed by our MOVE! Kinesiotherapist, Chrissy Larkins.
When? Every Thursday from 2pm-3pm.
Where: YMCA of Saginaw
1915 Fordney St.
Saginaw, MI 48601
The class is free of charge for all YMCA Members and Veterans.
Veterans may bring a guest (must be 16 years or older).
Please contact Chrissy Larkins at 989-497-2500 ext. 13841 with any questions.
