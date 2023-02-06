YMCA AquaBands

Skip to Content
Thu. Feb 9, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

YMCA of Saginaw

1915 Fordney St

Saginaw , MI

Free

Aquabands is a low intensity water fitness class that uses resistance bands to gain muscle conditioning and cardiovascular endurance without putting stress on the joints. The class is instructed by our MOVE! Kinesiotherapist, Chrissy Larkins.

When? Every Thursday from 2pm-3pm.

Where: YMCA of Saginaw
              1915 Fordney St.
              Saginaw, MI 48601

The class is free of charge for all YMCA Members and Veterans.

Veterans may bring a guest (must be 16 years or older).

Please contact Chrissy Larkins at 989-497-2500 ext. 13841 with any questions.

Thu. Feb 16, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Thu. Feb 23, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Thu. Mar 2, 2023, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

