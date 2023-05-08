Alpena PACT Act Resource Fair

Veterans Benefits Administration Representatives, as well as Veteran Service Officers, will be available to talk about Toxic Exposure claims or other benefits information. Veterans who are not currently enrolled with the VA will have the opportunity to see if they are eligible to receive VA healthcare. Our Eligibility specialists will be available to assist with enrollment. Please bring your DD214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty. It is highly recommended Veterans complete the Burn Pit Registry prior to attending: www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/burnpits/registry.asp.

If you are unable to attend this event, and are not currently enrolled in VA health care, please contact Eligibility at 989-497-2500, Ext. 13120 or 13121. If you are already enrolled in VA health care and cannot attend, please contact your Primary Care Team to schedule a Toxic Exposure Screening.