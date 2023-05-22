PACT Act Resource Fairs – Coming to Onaway, MI June 2023 - Veterans Encouraged to Attend

When: Tue. Jun 27, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: VFW Post 5857 3685 SW. Veterans Drive Onaway , MI Cost: Free Add to Calendar

A PACT Act Resource Fair will be held on June 27, 2023 at VFW Post 5857, 3685 SW. Veterans Drive, Onaway, MI 49765, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Veterans Benefits Administration Representatives, as well as Veteran Service Officers, will be available to talk about Toxic Exposure claims or other benefits information. Veterans who are not currently enrolled with the VA will have the opportunity to see if they are eligible to receive VA healthcare. Our Eligibility specialists will be available to assist with enrollment. Please bring your DD214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty. It is highly recommended Veterans complete the Burn Pit Registry prior to attending: www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/burnpits/registry.asp.