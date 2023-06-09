PACT Act Resource Fair - Bay City, MI

PACT Act Event

When: Wed. Jun 14, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: American Legion Post 18 700 Adams Street Bay City , MI Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

A PACT Act Resource Fair will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at American Legion Post 18, located at 700 Adams Street, Bay City, MI. The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans and survivors of Veterans who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances during their service in Vietnam, the Gulf War, and Post 9/11 eras, as well as Veterans who served at Camp Lejeune or MCAS New River for at least 30 cumulative days from August 1953 through December 1987—and their family members.

Veterans Benefits Administration Representatives, as well as Veteran Service Officers, will be available to talk about Toxic Exposure claims or other benefits information. Veterans who are not currently enrolled with the VA will have the opportunity to see if they are eligible to receive VA healthcare. Our Eligibility specialists will be available to assist with enrollment. Please bring your DD214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty. It is highly recommended Veterans complete the Burn Pit Registry prior to attending: www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/burnpits/registry.asp.

If you are unable to attend this event, and are not currently enrolled in VA health care, please contact Eligibility at 989-497-2500, Ext. 13120 or 13121. If you are already enrolled in VA health care and cannot attend, please contact your Primary Care Team to schedule a Toxic Exposure Screening.