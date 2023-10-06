Domestic Violence Awareness Month Street Party Event
DVAM Street Party
When:
Fri. Oct 13, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Aleda E. Lutz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Front Lawn
1500 Weiss Street
Saginaw, MI
Cost:
Free
Domestic Violence Awareness Month Street Party Event
October 13, 2023, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
1500 Weiss Street Saginaw, MI - Front lawn of the Medical Center
Food trucks, music, games and activities, education, and information
Featuring our Community Partners: Underground Railroad, Saginaw County Domestic Violence Court, Michigan Forensic Examiners and The Sexual Assault Center
VA Program Partners: M2VA, Caregiver Support, Women Veterans Health, MOVE, Suicide Prevention, Military Sexual Trauma Program, Homeless Veterans Program, Whole Health, Veteran Experience and Patient Advocates, Self Defense Trainer and more! JOIN US!
POC: Kimberly Sawatzki, Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program CoordinatorSee more events