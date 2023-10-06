Skip to Content
Domestic Violence Awareness Month Street Party Event

When:

Fri. Oct 13, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Aleda E. Lutz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Front Lawn

1500 Weiss Street

Saginaw, MI

Cost:

Free

Food trucks, music, games and activities, education, and information

Featuring our Community Partners: Underground Railroad, Saginaw County Domestic Violence Court, Michigan Forensic Examiners and The Sexual Assault Center

VA Program Partners: M2VA, Caregiver Support, Women Veterans Health, MOVE, Suicide Prevention, Military Sexual Trauma Program, Homeless Veterans Program, Whole Health, Veteran Experience and Patient Advocates, Self Defense Trainer and more! JOIN US!

POC: Kimberly Sawatzki, Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator

