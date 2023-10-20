Dispose Unused Medications and Prescription (DUMP) Opioids Act Take Back Event

Medication Take Back Event

On Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the Aleda E. Lutz VAMC, located at 1500 Weiss St., Saginaw, MI, will be holding a Dispose Unused Medications and Prescriptions (DUMP) Opioids Act Take Back Event. VA Police will be posted in the front lobby of the medical center to direct any individuals (not limited to Veterans) who may want to dispose of unwanted medications including controlled substance prescription medications, expired over-the-counter medications, etc. Items not appropriate for the disposal receptacles include medical sharps/needles, other medical wastes and illegal substances.