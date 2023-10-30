Lung Cancer Screening Event

Veterans are invited to our Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Month event on November 7 and 9, 2023 at Aleda E. Lutz VAMC, located in the main lobby at 1500 Weiss St. Saginaw, MI 48602, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. “This event promotes the importance of early lung cancer screening and can be lifesaving because it is most treatable when caught early,” stated Ashley Merrill, Lung Cancer Screening Coordinator Nurse. “Please visit our informational booth to learn more as well as receive a complimentary gift and a treat.”