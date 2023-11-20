GivingTuesday Event

Aleda E. Lutz VAMC, located at 1500 Weiss St., Saginaw, MI 48602, is hosting GivingTuesday on November 28, 2023 to engage the community to support Veterans. We will be accepting donations from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the main entrance of the facility. We are asking for donations of winter gloves, hats and thermal socks that are new and have tags intact to ensure we are giving the absolute best to Veterans. “