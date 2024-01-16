VA Women's Heart Health, Go Red Event

Get ready for an exciting event that will help keep you “heart healthy”! Mark your calendars for the Saginaw VA Women Veterans Go Red Heart Health Event on Friday, February 9, 2024, at Aleda E. Lutz VAMC’s Auditorium, 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Participants will get to hear from a local Cardiologist who will talk about what it means to be "heart healthy.” “We encourage our women Veterans to attend this event and learn how cardiac issues affect women differently than men and what they can do to prevent heart disease as well as enjoying a healthy snack and some of the other activities and services the VA provides," stated Kelly Kubiak, Women Veterans Program Manager. Don't miss out on this opportunity to gain valuable insights on how to maintain a healthy heart!