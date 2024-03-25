Dispose Unused Medications and Prescription (DUMP) Opioids Act Take Back Event
Medication Take Back Days
When:
Sat. Apr 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Main Lobby
1500 Weiss Street
Saginaw, MI
Cost:
Free
VA is hosting its designated Medication Take Back Days to coincide with the bi-annual U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Days, which occur twice annually on a Saturday during April and October. VA is committed to supporting the safe disposal of unused controlled substance prescription medications and will ensure there are no disruptions to patient care or risks to the safety or privacy of our Veterans and our staff.