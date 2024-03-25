Dispose Unused Medications and Prescription (DUMP) Opioids Act Take Back Event

Medication Take Back Days

When: Sat. Apr 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Main Lobby 1500 Weiss Street Saginaw, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Aleda E. Lutz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





VA is hosting its designated Medication Take Back Days to coincide with the bi-annual U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Days, which occur twice annually on a Saturday during April and October. VA is committed to supporting the safe disposal of unused controlled substance prescription medications and will ensure there are no disruptions to patient care or risks to the safety or privacy of our Veterans and our staff.