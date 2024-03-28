PACT Act Expanded - Veteran Town Hall - Claims Clinic and Toxic Exposure Screenings Event

enrollment event

When: Fri. Mar 29, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Pavilion 1500 Weiss Street Saginaw, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Aleda E. Lutz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





We will be hosting a Veteran town hall for a presentation on the expansion of PACT Act. We will also host a Veterans Benefits Claims Clinic and offer Toxic Exposure Screenings (TES) to enrolled Veterans. Please bring your DD214, Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty if you are not enrolled for VA health care.