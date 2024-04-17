Skip to Content

Eastern Michigan Veterans Benefit Fair

When:

Tue. May 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

American Legion Post #16

1701 W. Genesee St.

Lapeer, MI

Cost:

Free

Register

Over 50 booths of information where veterans can:

- Apply for Federal & State benefits

- Get help obtaining military records, DD-214

- Find out about employment opportunities

- Find out about education opportunities

- Find out about VA health care

- Discover local non-profits, community resources

- Connect with VA Officers, Veteran Service Officers

- Learn about a wide range of benefits available including health care, long-term care, education, veteran loans, job training, funeral honors and more!

