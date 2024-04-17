Eastern Michigan Veterans Benefit Fair
When:
Tue. May 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
American Legion Post #16
1701 W. Genesee St.
Lapeer, MI
Cost:
Free
Over 50 booths of information where veterans can:
- Apply for Federal & State benefits
- Get help obtaining military records, DD-214
- Find out about employment opportunities
- Find out about education opportunities
- Find out about VA health care
- Discover local non-profits, community resources
- Connect with VA Officers, Veteran Service Officers
- Learn about a wide range of benefits available including health care, long-term care, education, veteran loans, job training, funeral honors and more!