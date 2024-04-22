14th Annual VA2K Walk & Roll Event

When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: North Parking Lot 1500 Weiss Street Saginaw, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Aleda E. Lutz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free Registration: Required





The community is invited to participate in the VA2K event which includes a short two-kilometer walk (1.24 miles). The event is free, and it is suggested that participants be at the medical center 15 minutes prior to the start.

To help area homeless Veterans, participants are encouraged to bring a voluntary donation such as toiletries, paper products, cleaning supplies, and small household items. These donations will be collected and distributed to local homeless Veterans. Donations are not required in order to participate. Please make sure all donated items are new and in their original packaging.