80th Anniversary of D-Day – The Girl Who Wore Freedom Documentary – Hosted by Saginaw VA and Vassar Theatre Girl Who Wore Freedom Documentary Showing When: Sat. Jun 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET Where: Vassar Theatre 140 E. Huron St. Vassar, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Vassar Theatre Cost: Free





June 6, 2024 will mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings along the Normandy coast during World War II, which ultimately led to the liberation of Europe. Celebrate this D-Day anniversary on Saturday, June 8th by joining fellow patriots to watch ‘The Girl Who Wore Freedom’ documentary, which embraces an untold love story of two nations uncovered from the ruins of WWII. See how one little girl’s story exemplifies how the French saw, and still remember, the bravery and heroism of the American soldiers.