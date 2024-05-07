80th Anniversary of D-Day – The Girl Who Wore Freedom Documentary – Hosted by Saginaw VA and Vassar Theatre
Girl Who Wore Freedom Documentary Showing
When:
Sat. Jun 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET
Where:
Vassar Theatre
140 E. Huron St.
Vassar, MI
Cost:
Free
June 6, 2024 will mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings along the Normandy coast during World War II, which ultimately led to the liberation of Europe. Celebrate this D-Day anniversary on Saturday, June 8th by joining fellow patriots to watch ‘The Girl Who Wore Freedom’ documentary, which embraces an untold love story of two nations uncovered from the ruins of WWII. See how one little girl’s story exemplifies how the French saw, and still remember, the bravery and heroism of the American soldiers.