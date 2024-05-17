Saginaw VA Women Veterans Recognition Day Luncheon Program

Saginaw VA Women's Health Program hosts a Women Veterans Recognition Day luncheon

When: Wed. Jun 12, 2024, 10:30 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: pavilion 1500 Weiss Street Saginaw, MI Get directions on Google Maps to Aleda E. Lutz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





Attention, women Veterans! Join us Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at Aleda E. Lutz VAMC's Pavilion, located at 1500 Weiss St., Saginaw, MI from 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. as the Saginaw VA Women's Health Program hosts a Women Veterans Recognition Day luncheon.

The Women's Armed Services Integration Act was signed on June 12, 1948, allowing women to serve in the regular armed forces permanently. Women have served in U.S. wars and conflicts throughout America's history. Currently, there are over two million women Veterans living in the U.S.

“We will be honoring the contributions of women Veterans and their sacrifices at this event,” stated Kelly Kubiak, Women Veterans Program Manager and US Army Veteran. “Our women Veteran employees will be there to share their military service experiences and their journeys as part of the program.” If you are a woman Veteran or know a woman Veteran who would like to attend, please contact Caroline Darbee at 989-497-2500, extension 12693.

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 40,126 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans can also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at