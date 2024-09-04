Skip to Content

VA Mental Health Summit

Event flyer.

When:

Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm ET

Where:

Delta College

1961 Delta Rd

University Center, MI

Cost:

Free

Register

Register online or in-person

Mental health matters in the military.  Aleda E. Lutz Saginaw VA Medical Center presents the VA Mental Health Summit.

Speakers include:

  • SFT Nick Koulchar - Last Action Group LLC, senior presenter, Operation Second Chance, Veteran Liaison Michigan.

  • Whole health/recovery, suicide prevention, integrated care, addiction, panel discussion on self-advocacy and recovery.

     

Friday, September 13, 2024

Registration starts at 7:30 am, program is from 8:00 am - 4:30 pm.

Location:

Delta College

1961 Delta Rd

University Center, MI 48710

 

Veteran Crisis Line:  Dial 988, then press 1

