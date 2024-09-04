VA Mental Health Summit
When:
Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm ET
Where:
Delta College
1961 Delta Rd
University Center, MI
Cost:
Free
Register online or in-person
Mental health matters in the military. Aleda E. Lutz Saginaw VA Medical Center presents the VA Mental Health Summit.
Speakers include:
- SFT Nick Koulchar - Last Action Group LLC, senior presenter, Operation Second Chance, Veteran Liaison Michigan.
Whole health/recovery, suicide prevention, integrated care, addiction, panel discussion on self-advocacy and recovery.
Friday, September 13, 2024
Registration starts at 7:30 am, program is from 8:00 am - 4:30 pm.
Location:
Delta College
1961 Delta Rd
University Center, MI 48710
Veteran Crisis Line: Dial 988, then press 1