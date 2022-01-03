Morning meditation with Mallory

A short, mindful way to start the day on a positive note; A way to relax, be present and experience gratitude while setting a positive intention for the day. Usually consists of a 10-15 min meditation and will provide you with tools to help guide you through different life challenges.

Requirements for connecting to our virtual class offerings: high-speed internet connection and a smart phone, tablet, laptop, or computer with camera and microphone. Please log in 10 minutes prior to the class start time. Please include first and last name when signing in. To join the classes please call the MOVE! Team at: 1-800-406-5143 extension 13855 (Haley) or 13841 (Chrissy).