MOVE! Support Group w/ Tai Chi

This support group will provide Veterans additional encouragement, support, motivation, and educational information to help them continue to reach their goals after completing the 16-week courses.

Tai chi is a mind-body practice that involves a series of slow, flowing exercises that combine movement, meditation, and rhythmic breathing. Tai chi can help decrease stress and anxiety and help improve flexibility and balance. Tai chi can be done seated or standing.

Requirements for connecting to our virtual class offerings: high-speed internet connection and a smart phone, tablet, laptop, or computer with camera and microphone. Please log in 10 minutes prior to the class start time. Please include first and last name when signing in. To join the classes please call the MOVE! Team at: 1-800-406-5143 extension 13855 (Haley) or 13841 (Chrissy).