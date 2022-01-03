 Skip to Content

Past events

Learn more about events in our VA Saginaw health care community, including classes on health and wellness.

MOVE! Support Group w/ Tai Chi

This support group will provide Veterans additional encouragement, support, motivation, and educational information to help them continue to reach their goals after completing the 16-week courses. Tai chi is a mind-body practice that involves a series of slow, flowing exercises that combine movement, meditation, and rhythmic breathing. Tai chi can help decrease stress and anxiety and help improve flexibility and balance. Tai

When
Monday, Jan 3, 2022
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Morning meditation with Mallory

A short, mindful way to start the day on a positive note; A way to relax, be present and experience gratitude while setting a positive intention for the day. Usually consists of a 10-15 min meditation and will provide you with tools to help guide you through different life challenges.

When
Monday, Jan 3, 2022
9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET

Morning Meditation with Mallory

A short, mindful way to start the day on a positive note; A way to relax, be present and experience gratitude while setting a positive intention for the day. Usually consists of a 10-15 min meditation and will provide you with tools to help guide you through different life challenges.

When
Monday, Dec 6, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. ET
Prev
1 2 3