Campus map

Directions

From the south (Flint):

Take Interstate 75 north to Interstate 675 (Downtown Saginaw exit). Follow I-675 to Davenport exit. Follow to the first light (Davenport is a one way street). From Davenport, turn right onto Mason Street (traffic light). Mason will lead you to the front of the Medical Center.

From the north (Gaylord, Bay City, etc.):

Take I-75 South to I-675 (Downtown Saginaw exit). Follow I-675 to Davenport exit; merge to the right lane and turn right at the stop light on Davenport (one-way). Take Davenport to Mason Street (traffic Light) and turn right. Mason will lead you to the front of the Medical Center.

From the west (St. Louis, Alma):

Take State Route 46 to State Route 47 (traffic light) and turn left. Take State Route 47 to State Street (traffic light). Follow State Street approximately three miles. State Street will convert to a one-way. Follow State Street to Mason Street (traffic light) and turn left. Mason is a one-way street. Stay on Mason; it will lead you to the front of the Medical Center.

From the east (Sandusky):

Take State Route 46 to I-75, North to I-675 (Downtown Saginaw exit). Take the Davenport Exit to the light. Davenport is a one-way street. Take Davenport to Mason Street (traffic light). Turn right onto Mason. Mason will lead you to the front of the Medical Center.

From the Northwest (Midland):

Take U.S. Route 10 to State Route 47 (Saginaw Exit). Follow State Route 47 approximately 12 miles. Turn left onto Weiss Street (Speedway Service Station on corner). Follow Weiss approximately 6 miles; the Medical Center will be on your left.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Address:

Aleda E. Lutz Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

1500 Weiss Street

Saginaw, MI 48602-5251

Intersection:

Weiss Street and North Woodbridge Street

Coordinates:

43°26'37.24"N 83°57'44.52"W