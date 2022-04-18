Aleda E. Lutz VAMC Celebrates Volunteers During National Volunteer Week

PRESS RELEASE

Saginaw , MI — In recognition of National Volunteer Week, April 17-23, 2022, Aleda E. Lutz VAMC will honor its volunteers who support local Veterans with events throughout the week and a public campaign encouraging other citizens to give back.

Volunteers have been valued partners at VA for more than 75 years and provided countless hours of support to Veterans.

In fiscal year 2021, 143 active volunteers at our facility contributed 17,302 hours toward caring for Veterans. Their volunteerism and donations were valued at approximately $389,295.00 in fiscal year 2021.

The volunteers at the Aleda E. Lutz VAMC are participating in 4 major areas that improve the quality of care for our Veterans.

1. Red Vest program: Assisting with directing Veterans to their appointments within the facility.

2. DAV Transportation program: Providing transportation from northern Michigan to medical appointments.

3. Escort: Volunteers assisting inpatients to and from therapies and appointments in the medical center.

4. Parking Lot Shuttle program: Volunteers drive a shuttle in the medical center parking lot, providing a ride to and from the facility.

National Volunteer Week also presents an opportunity for other civically minded individuals to join the ranks of volunteers serving Veterans. There are many ways to volunteer. For instance, Ms. Connie Babcock, US Navy Veteran, has been a very active volunteer, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. She performed any tasks asked of her, including passing out T-Shirts to Veterans during National Salute Week and Vietnam Veterans Day. She also assisted with inventory and stocking our shelves with donations we received. She also assists with tasks within the office. Ms. Babcock also works as a Red Vester to assist Veterans to their appointments. She is a friendly face who is seen throughout our facility and is always willing to assist our Veterans any way she can! Volunteer Connie Babcock shares feelings about her volunteer experience stating, “Thank you for allowing me to serve Veterans at this facility. It makes me feel welcome.”

“No medical experience is necessary to become a VA volunteer and volunteers are encouraged to share ideas on how they would like to give back using their unique skills,” stated Jeff Wendt, Chief of VA Center for Development & Civic Experience (CDCE), formerly Voluntary Service.



To become a VA volunteer, contact, at 989-497-2500, Extension 13360 or 13369.



The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 38,263 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at VA Saginaw Health Care | Veterans Affairs.