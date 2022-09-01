Aleda E. Lutz VAMC Hosting a Telehealth (Virtual Care) Fair

PRESS RELEASE

September 1, 2022

Saginaw , MI — The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC is hosting a Telehealth (Virtual Care) Fair on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in the pavilion, located in the north parking lot at 1500 Weiss St., Saginaw, MI 48602.

Veterans, caregivers of Veterans and non-enrolled Veterans are welcome to explore all that Telehealth has to offer! We will be demonstrating a variety of Telehealth options available for use during healthcare appointments.

We have several different types of Telehealth options available:

VA Video Connect (VVC)

Clinical Video Telehealth (CVT) Clinic-based visit

Store and Forward (SFT) includes Tele-Eye Screening and Tele-Dermatology

Home Telehealth (HT) for management of chronic conditions.

Benefits of Telehealth Virtual care:

Cost Savings

Flexibility

Connection with specialist at distant locations

Reduced wait times

Anywhere to Anywhere care

Come on out and see how easy and convenient Telehealth can be for you.

We will have vendors and staff available to answer any questions. For non-enrolled Veterans, stop by the Eligibility booth to see if you qualify for health care benefits. Refreshments will be provided.

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 38,263 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans can also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at www.va.gov/saginaw-health-care/.