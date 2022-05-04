Aleda E. Lutz VAMC Hosts Nursing Job Fair May 19, 2022 – 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

PRESS RELEASE

May 4, 2022

Saginaw , MI — The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center, located 1500 Weiss Street, Saginaw, MI, will be hosting a Nursing Job Fair in our Pavilion, located in the North parking lot, on May 19, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

We have immediate openings for Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, and Certified Nursing Assistants in the following departments: Community Living Center, Primary Care Teams and Specialty Care Teams. We will be holding on the spot interviews and ask that you bring your resume, two pieces of identification (Acceptable Identification Documents), three references (one from a supervisor), and unofficial transcripts (RN, LPN). Pre-registration is preferred; however, walk-ins are welcome. To streamline your experience at the Job Fair, we encourage applicants to email a copy of the required documents (resume, two pieces of identification, three references (one from a supervisor), and unofficial transcripts (RN, LPN) to vhasagNurseRecruiter@va.gov

Click here or scan the QR code attached to pre-register.

Your career with VA offers affordable high-quality health care, life insurance programs and flexible spending accounts, Federal Employee Retirement System, and Thrift Savings Plan. Other benefits include up to 26 days of annual leave, up to 13 sick days, and 11 paid federal holidays. A sign-on bonus may be offered.

VA’s Mission is to fulfill President Lincoln’s promise “To care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan” by serving and honoring the men and women who are America’s Veterans. Our staff take great pride in serving our nation’s heroes. Pre-register today; We hope you will consider joining our amazing and dedicated team of professionals! For more information, contact our nurse recruiter at vhasagNurseRecruiter@va.gov

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 38,263 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at www.va.gov/saginaw-health-care/.