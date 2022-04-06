Aleda E. Lutz VAMC provides free support to survivors of military sexual trauma

PRESS RELEASE

Saginaw , MI — As part of its annual campaign during Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April, Aleda E. Lutz VAMC is working to increase awareness about the impact of military sexual trauma (MST) and VA’s free supportive treatments.

“Survivors differ in what they need to help them heal and treatment can be an important part of that way forward,” said Chris Cauley, Medical Center Director.

“No matter how long it’s been VA is here to help. The Department of Veteran Affairs encourages everyone to learn about MST and its effects, and to explore opportunities to support the recovery of military sexual trauma survivors.”

VA offers free counseling and treatment to Veterans and former service members for mental and physical health conditions related to MST. They do not need to have reported the MST experience at the time or have any documentation of it to receive care. Further, they may be eligible to receive these services even if they do not qualify for other VA care.

Because everyone is unique, VA offers flexible treatment options tailored to meet each survivor’s needs and preferences. Eligibility for VA’s MST-related care is expansive, and no documentation of the MST experience is required. Survivors do not need to have reported the experience at the time it occurred, to have sought care within a certain time frame, or to have applied for service connection.

Veterans and former service members who experienced MST and would like to learn more about VA support and services may call 989-497-2500, Ext. 15130, to speak with our MST coordinator.

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 38,263 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at VA Saginaw Health Care | Veterans Affairs.