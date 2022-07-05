Indian River VA Clinic Groundbreaking Ceremony

PRESS RELEASE

July 5, 2022

Saginaw , MI — On June 30, 2022, Aleda E. Lutz VAMC hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Indian River VA clinic, located at 5739 Highway M-68, Indian River, MI 49749.

The Mackinaw City clinic will be relocating to this site once the building is complete and will attract a greater number of Veterans on both the east and west side of the “tip of the mitt.” The location is conveniently located near I-75, providing Veterans easy on and off access. Construction will begin Tuesday, July 5, 2022, with completion projected for 2023.

Special thanks to Jeff Konczak, Owner, Alpena Marc, LLC and his staff, Brandon Kargol from Congressman Bergman’s office, Indian River Township Board and residents, Sheriff Clarmont, Patriot Guard Riders, and VA staff who all participated in the ceremony. “The new, state-of-the-art clinic will have double the square foot of what we have right now,” stated Chris Cauley, Medical Center Director. “We will also be providing some additional specialty services like physical therapy. We’re excited to have this new clinic to help Veterans achieve new and improved levels of health and well-being. They earned and deserve these benefits; we are pleased to be able to provide them with excellent health care services.”

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 38,263 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at www.va.gov/saginaw-health-care/.