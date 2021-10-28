New Cheboygan County VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) Lease Awarded

PRESS RELEASE

October 28, 2021

Cheboygan , MI — The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC is excited to announce the Cheboygan County CBOC Lease awarded on September 29, 2021.

The new CBOC will be located at 5739 Hwy M-68, Indian River, Michigan. It will be approximately 20 minutes south of the current CBOC location, in Mackinaw City, with easy access from I-75.

“We discovered there was a need to shift the CBOC’s current location slightly south to allow us to utilize the 30/60-minute drive-time windows more efficiently for our local Veterans,” stated Mr. Cauley, Medical Center Director. “The new location also allows for additional exam rooms and space for Telehealth, Women’s Health, Primary Care procedure rooms, a Patient Lift Assist as well as room for potential future expansions, if necessary.”

The size of the building is 12,661 gross square feet and is a 44% growth over the existing clinic. The current estimate for activation of the new building is approximately 16 months.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be planned and announced when we have information to share. We are pleased to have been awarded this new lease/location to better serve our Veterans with the healthcare and services they earned and deserve.

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 38,263 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at https://www.va.gov/saginaw-health-care/.