Nursing Recruitment –VA Clinics in Saginaw, Traverse City, Cadillac, Grayling, Oscoda, and Other Opportunities

PRESS RELEASE

August 24, 2022

Saginaw , MI — The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC, Saginaw, is recruiting Registered Nurses (RN) and Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) for the Community Living Center and Specialty Clinics.

VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Traverse City, Cadillac, Oscoda, and Grayling locations are recruiting Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN) for the Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT) for outpatient Primary Care.

We are also recruiting for a Registered Nurse (RN) for our Transition to Practice Program for new graduate RNs only (less than one year experience). The program is designed to help the new graduate transition to full practice as a competent RN. The RN will be enrolled into a 12-month program which includes hands-on clinical and classroom training and will be accompanied by an experienced RN. The RN is required to attend all trainings to successfully complete the program.

Please contact Kristine Rodgers, VA Nurse Recruiter, at 989-497-2500, extension 11469 or vhasagnurserecruiter@va.gov.

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 38,263 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans can also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at www.va.gov/saginaw-health-care/.