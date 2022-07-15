Nursing Recruitment –VA Clinics in Traverse City and Cadillac, MI and Other Opportunities

PRESS RELEASE

July 15, 2022

Saginaw , MI — The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC outpatient clinics in Traverse City and Cadillac, Michigan are recruiting for Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) positions in Patient Aligned Care Teams (PACT) - Primary Care.

If you are an LPN looking to work with our nations’ heroes, this is a great opportunity to join our team! We offer exceptional opportunities for career development, extraordinary benefits, retirement, recruitment bonuses, and pay.

We are also recruiting for a Registered Nurse (RN) for our Transition to Practice Program. The program helps new graduate RNs, or RNs with less than one year experience, transition to full practice as competent RNs. The RN will be enrolled into a 12-month program which includes hands-on clinical and classroom training and will be accompanied by an experienced RN. The RN is required to attend all trainings to successfully complete the program. Those interested may apply for this position at USAJOBS - Job Announcement for the Saginaw and Northern Michigan VA clinics.

Please contact our Nurse Recruiter Kristine Rodgers at Kristine.rodgers@va.gov or 989-497-2500 Ext: 11469 if you are interested in the above employment opportunities.

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 38,263 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at www.va.gov/saginaw-health-care/.