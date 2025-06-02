News Releases
January 16, 2024
Get ready for an exciting event that will help keep you “heart healthy”! Mark your calendars for the Saginaw VA Women Veterans Go Red Heart Health Event on Friday, February 9, 2024, at Aleda E. Lutz VAMC’s Auditorium, 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
November 20, 2023
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity.
November 8, 2023
You protected and defended your country.
November 3, 2023
The Aleda Lutz VA Medical Center and the YMCA of Saginaw have partnered to host a Veterans Health and Wellness Expo.
October 24, 2023
Aleda E. Lutz VAMC is partnering with The Vault to host a Veterans Day concert on November 11, 2023 at The Vault Event Center, 110 Florence St., Saginaw, MI 48602.
October 20, 2023
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and this year is especially important as the second annual National Lung Cancer Screening (LCS) Day falls on Veterans Day, November 11th!
October 13, 2023
On Saturday, October 28, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the Aleda E. Lutz VAMC, located at 1500 Weiss St., Saginaw, MI, will be holding a Dispose Unused Medications and Prescriptions (DUMP) Opioids Act Take Back Event.
October 6, 2023
Aleda E. Lutz VAMC is delighted to announce the Pfc. Justin T. Paton Department of Veteran Affairs Clinic Dedication Ceremony, taking place on November 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. located at 5739 Highway M-68, Indian River, MI 49749.
September 29, 2023
Prevention of conflict and promotion of healthy relationship skills is key to building relationship wellness across the lifespan.
September 28, 2023
To celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center is hosting a Women Veterans Breast Cancer Awareness Event on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the Sergeant Major Kenneth Verne Rice Pavilion, located at 1500 Weiss St. Saginaw, MI 48602.