News Releases
Get the latest news from VA Saginaw-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Saginaw health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 989-497-2500, ext. 13010.
September 6, 2023
Saginaw, MI – Veterans are often the first to help others, but it can sometimes be hard for Veterans to accept or ask for help themselves.
September 6, 2023
SAGINAW, MI —11:59 p.m. local time on September 30, 2023 is the deadline Veterans who deployed to a combat zone, never enrolled in VA health care, and left active duty between September 11, 2001 and October 1, 2013 can enroll directly in VA health care.
August 28, 2023
The Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Cauley as the permanent Director for the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center (VAMC) in Detroit, effective August 27, 2023.
August 21, 2023
Attention Veterans!
August 14, 2023
A PACT Act Resource Fair will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at VFW Cherryland Post #2780, 3400 Veterans Drive, Traverse City, MI.
August 7, 2023
Gerald Mahl, U.S. Army Veteran, was granted his wish to mark off the final item on his bucket list from his daughter, Deborah Muirhead, Administrative Assistant at the Saginaw VA Healthcare System in Michigan.
August 4, 2023
There’s no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits, but if you file your PACT Act claim with a Veteran Service Officer by August 9, 2023, you may receive benefits backdated to August 10, 2022.
July 25, 2023
Aleda E. Lutz VAMC, along with all Michigan VA sites (including Iron Mountain), who provide the Strength at Home (SAH) program have now been approved by BIPSCC-MI.
July 10, 2023
It is not every day that northern lower Michigan gets to welcome an international speaker, but that is exactly what is happening this July.
July 7, 2023
A PACT Act Resource Fair will be held on August 9, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at VFW Post 1075, located at 3190 N. Clare Avenue, Harrison, MI.