News Releases
Get the latest news from VA Saginaw-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA Saginaw health care, contact our Public Affairs Office at 989-497-2500, ext. 13010.
June 23, 2023
Mt. Pleasant, Michigan: The Department of Veterans Affairs and Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Nation invites you to join VA Staff at a PACT Act Event in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan on July 28, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, 6800 Eagle, Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858.
June 22, 2023
A PACT Act Resource Fair will be held on July 18, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at American Legion Post 159, located at 106 S. Huron, Mackinaw City, MI.
May 22, 2023
A PACT Act Resource Fair will be held on June 20, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at VFW Post 607, 1316 W. 3rd Street, Rogers City, MI 49779 and on June 27, 2023 at VFW Post 5857, 3685 SW. Veterans Drive, Onaway, MI 49765, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
May 15, 2023
A PACT Act Resource Fair will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at American Legion Post 18, located at 700 Adams Street, Bay City, MI.
May 4, 2023
VA’s 13th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless Veterans.
May 1, 2023
Did you know the VA offers health coaching services?
April 26, 2023
A PACT Act Resource Fair will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Lt. Col. Clement C. Van Wagoner VA Clinic located at 180 N. State Avenue, Alpena, MI.
April 7, 2023
VA announces a pause on the rollout of the Oracle Cerner Electronic Health Record (EHR) system at the Saginaw Health Care System.
April 6, 2023
On Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the Aleda E. Lutz VAMC, located at 1500 Weiss St., Saginaw, MI, will be holding a Dispose Unused Medications and Prescriptions (DUMP) Opioids Act Take Back Event.
March 17, 2023
Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center, 1500 Weiss Street, Saginaw, MI, will hold a PACT Act Claims Clinic on April 12, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. in the Pavilion, located at the north parking lot.