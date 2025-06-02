News Releases
February 7, 2023
Aleda E. Lutz VAMC will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from February 12-18, 2023 during National Salute to Veteran Patients Week.
February 7, 2023
In April 2022, the Aleda E. Lutz, VAMC was given a target goal of permanently housing 137 Veterans by the end of calendar year 2022, as part of the VA Secretary’s 38,000 Veteran Housing Challenge.
January 5, 2023
Health care is a very important component to leading and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
December 23, 2022
Effective today at 1:00 p.m., all VA outpatient healthcare clinics are closed due to the extreme hazardous weather conditions.
December 23, 2022
Currently, the Bad Axe VA Clinic, located at 1142 South Van Dyke Road, Suite 100, is closed due to hazardous weather conditions.
December 23, 2022
Currently, the Cheboygan VA Clinic, located at 14540 Mackinaw Highway, Mackinaw City, MI 49701 is closed due to hazardous weather conditions.
November 22, 2022
Telehealth Services are health-related services which allow long-distance patient and clinician contact, provide medical advice, reminders and interventions, patient education, monitoring, and remote enrollments for telehealth disease management programs.
November 21, 2022
On this GivingTuesday, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) encourages community members, businesses, and organizations to help support Veterans throughout the country by doing what they can.
November 21, 2022
To observe the Great American Smokeout (GASO) on November 17, the Tobacco and Health program is clearing the air about the impact of smoking on health.
November 21, 2022
