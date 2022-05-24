Saginaw North VA Clinic Opening May 24, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

May 20, 2022

Saginaw , MI — Aleda E. Lutz VAMC is pleased to announce the opening of the new Saginaw North VA Clinic, located at 2830 McCarty Rd., Saginaw, MI 48603, on May 24, 2022.

The new 18,000 square foot building will have Audiology, Optometry and Low Vision Services to better serve our Veterans. The new space has a 33% increase in the number of eye lanes (compared to previous location), increased space for specialty audiology evaluations (such as balance testing), a low vision training room, a blind rehabilitation kitchen, and all new Audiology Booth Suites. Also, there is a spectacle shop, off the main lobby area, allowing Veterans to peruse possible eyeglass options.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held, May 17, 2022, with the building owners, leadership and staff present. Dr. Kathy Lewis, Chief, Sensory and Rehabilitation Service was the honorary person to cut the ribbon. The ceremony had limited attendance due to the high rates of COVID-19 transmissions and limited gatherings policy. “I am excited about the new clinic and its state-of-the-art technology we can offer our Veterans,” stated Dr. Lewis. We have been planning and working diligently over the last couple years to ensure we stay on the cutting edge and meet our Veterans’ well-deserved needs.”

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 38,263 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at www.va.gov/saginaw-health-care/.