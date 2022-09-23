“Zero Percent Chance–A Soldier’s Story of Hope” hosted by Saginaw Valley State University’s Military Student Affairs along with Aleda E. Lutz VAMC

PRESS RELEASE

September 23, 2022

Saginaw , MI — On October 13, 2022, Saginaw Valley State University’s (SVSU's) Office of Military Student Affairs partnered with Aleda E. Lutz VAMC, will be hosting a presentation “Zero Percent Chance – A Soldier’s Story of Hope,” featuring speaker Jonathan Turnbull.

The event will take place at SVSU’s Malcolm Field Theatre in Curtiss Hall, located at 7400 Bay Rd., Saginaw, MI 48710 at 6:00 p.m. and is free to all. There will be a Q & A session, meet and greet and a book signing, showcasing Jonathan’s book “Zero Percent Chance, A Soldier’s Story of Hope” for a nominal cost. Refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of the event.

Major Jonathan Turnbull, retired US Army Veteran, is a native of Flint, Michigan and served in the US Army with multiple overseas deployments, holding different leadership roles. He survived a suicide bombing while serving as Special Operations Cross Functional Team Leader in Manbij, Syria, leaving him blind and with many other wounds. He incurred many surgeries over a 24-month period to overcome the possibility of death and begin recovery. The bombing also killed four of Jon’s teammates. Due to the extent of his injuries, Jon retired in November of 2021. He continues to mentor and inspire others through his story of survival. He is now a published author, and his book “Zero Percent Chance” highlights many of his career accomplishments and inspiring stories.

Please R.S.V.P for this event by scanning the QR code.

“We are honored to partner in this event with SVSU’s Office of Military Student Affairs,” stated Deanna Murray, Supervisory Social Worker and Suicide Postvention Team Lead. “Hopefully Jon’s presentation will spread a message of hope and resilience for anyone battling challenges that may seem unmanageable.”

The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC in Saginaw, Michigan operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center. It provides care to over 38,263 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge. Veterans can also receive care at one of our nine VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics located throughout Michigan. More information about this VA can be found at www.va.gov/saginaw-health-care/.