Inpatient Medical Rehab program in Community Living Center (CLC)

The goal of the treatment is to increase Veteran independence while keeping physical impairments from becoming lifelong disabilities. The overall goal is to prepare the Veteran to return home at the highest possible level of Independence. Veterans work with a team of rehabilitation professionals to set and meet their goals. Veterans also learn to do as much as possible for themselves while physical healing takes place.

Veteran goals may include being able to:

Bathe Groom Dress Use a wheelchair or be able to walk Practice kitchen skills Learn grocery shopping How to get around in the community



Our Rehabilitation Unit treats individuals with a variety of conditions including, but not limited to:

* Stroke

* Amputations

* Major multiple trauma

* Brain injury - will be reviewed on a case by case basis

* Polyarthritis

* Neurological disorders

* Spinal Cord Injury - Incomplete SCI will be reviewed on a case by case basis

* Deconditioning