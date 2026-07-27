New Patients

With VA health care, you’re covered for regular checkups with your primary care provider and appointments with specialists (like cardiologists, gynecologists, and mental health providers). You can access Veterans health care services like home health and geriatric (elder) care, and you can get medical equipment, prosthetics, and prescriptions. Find out how to apply for and manage the health care benefits you've earned.

After you’ve applied for VA health care, we’ll send you a letter in the mail to let you know if your application has been approved. Find out when to expect your letter—and what to do next.

Learn how to get a Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC). Find out what to do if your card is lost or stolen and what to do with any old ID cards you may have used for VA health care in the past.

This guide is designed to provide Veterans and their families with the information they need to understand VA's health care system – eligibility requirements, the health benefits and services available to help Veterans and copays that certain Veterans may be charged. Additionally, inside you will find helpful information about My HealtheVet, Creditable Coverage for Medicare Part D, Income Verification and medically related travel benefits.