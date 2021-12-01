Patient Education
Veterans health education is any combination of education, information, and other strategies designed to help Veterans develop self-care/self-management and coping skills, engage family and social support systems, while utilizing VHA health care resources across the VA to enhance Veterans quality of life.
Requirements for connecting to our virtual class offerings: high-speed internet connection and a smart phone, tablet, laptop, or computer with camera and microphone. Please log in 10 minutes prior to the class start time. Please include first and last name when signing in.
To join the classes please call the MOVE! Team at: 1-800-406-5143 extension 13855 (Haley) or 13841 (Chrissy).