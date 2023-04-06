Service Dog Benefits

Hearing, Guide, Mobility: The Veteran should meet with their VA Clinical Care Provider to begin the application process for this benefit. The specialist will complete an evaluation and make a clinical determination on the need for assistive devices, including a service dog. Once the evaluation is completed and a service dog determined to be the optimal tool for the Veteran’s rehabilitation and treatment plan, the provider will work with the Veteran to obtain the necessary information and documents to request the benefit on behalf of the Veteran through coordination with the local VA Medical Center Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service.

Mental Health Mobility: The Veteran should meet with a VA Mental Health Provider to begin the application process for this benefit. The mental health provider and care team will evaluate and determine whether the mental health condition is the primary cause of the Veteran's substantial mobility limitations. The team will also assess whether a mobility service dog would be the optimal intervention or treatment approach for the Veteran. If the team considers a service dog to be the optimal intervention, they will request the benefit on behalf of the Veteran through coordination with the local VA Medical Center Prosthetic and Sensory Aids Service.

Each Veteran's case is reviewed and evaluated by a prescribing clinician for the following:

Ability and means, including family or caregiver, to care for the dog currently and in the future

Goals that are to accomplished through the use of the dog

Goals that are to be accomplished through other assistive technology or therapy

The Veteran will be informed of an approval or disapproval of their service dog request by the VA Prosthetics and Sensory Aid Service. Veterans approved for service dogs are referred to Assistance Dogs International or International Guide Dog Federation-accredited agencies.



*Please contact VHASAGServiceDogChampionTeam@va.gov if you have additional questions.