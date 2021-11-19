Health Professional Trainee Information
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) must follow all federal statutes, Equal Employment Opportunity, Affirmative Action policies and approved VA regulations interim and final rulings. The Veterans Health Administration (VHA)/Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) oversees clinical health professions training programs
Am I Eligible? Download this Checklist to be sure you meet all Eligibility requirements to train at VA Facilities
Males born since 1960, between the ages of 18 and 25, MUST register for Selective Service. Click Here to Register or Check Registration
All Health Professions Trainees MUST have a US Social Security Number. If you don't, please stop here and alert your Program Director of Training.
VA is a Drug-Free Workplace. Click Here to see what that Means for Health Professions Trainees
Health Professional Trainees
The required forms and mandatory training module located below are mandatory for all health professions trainees:
- Additional forms may be required depending on your type of appointment.
- Please type your information in the forms or print CLEARLY.
- If the forms don't work properly, try opening site in Chrome or Microsoft Edge.
Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center
1500 Weiss St
Saginaw, MI 48602
989-497-2500 ext.11900 or ext. 12692
Email us!
The following forms and training module are required to be completed and hand carried to the VA during your appointment for fingerprinting no later than 30 days before start of rotation. To make your appointment for fingerprinting contact the GME Coordinator at the email or phone number above. The documents below are in PDF format. You will need Adobe Acrobat Reader to view them. Acrobat Reader software can be downloaded for free. If the forms don't work properly, try opening site in Chrome or Microsoft Edge.
VHA Mandatory Training for Trainees (Includes VA Rules of Behavior)
*The only VHA Training Programs exempt from Random Drug Testing per policy are: Clinical Pastoral Education, Social Work, Dietetics, Occupational Therapy, Optometry, Audiology, Speech Pathology and non-Clinical or Administrative
Affiliation Requirements
Training Qualification & Credential Verification List (TQCVL) is required for all Health Professional Trainees (HPT) rotating at the Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center. TQCVL will be turned in to the GME Coordinator 30 days prior to HPT start of rotation.