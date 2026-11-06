Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The program is one year in length and offers a stipend and limited benefits. Successful participants will be eligible, and encouraged, to apply for nurse practitioner vacancies in the Veterans Health System.
Design
The Nurse Practitioner Residency program is designed to provide new nurse practitioner graduates the opportunity to accelerate their growth beyond entry-level professional competence in patient-centered care, operational services, and to further the development of leadership skills that can be applied to address the complex needs of the Veteran population in the primary care setting. The curriculum includes a concentration in a patient centered medical home model (PACT: Patient-Aligned Care Team) with rotations in a variety of clinical settings covering clinical and didactic experiences. NP residents conduct routine follow-up, new patient, telephone and video-based care, women’s health, and urgent care visits. Residents on average will spend 32 hours per week in a clinical setting. The remaining 8 hours per week will incorporate didactics, grand rounds, conferences, and skills training.
Timeline
All required documents preferably submitted at the same time (except for official transcripts). Documents must be in PDF format if sending electronically or the application may not be accepted.
- Interviews projected December 2026
- Spring cohort start date: March 8, 2027
- Application deadline April 15, 2027 (application & other required documents)
- Interviews projected May 20 and May 27, 2027
- Fall cohort start date: September 20, 2027
Eligibility
Applicants must meet the following program requirements: Am_I_Eligible_v5.pdf (va.gov)
- Recent graduate (within 12 months) of a master’s or doctoral NP program accredited by CCNE or the ACEN at the start of the residency cohort.
- No previous work experience as a licensed advanced practice nurse. This excludes nurse practitioners who have obtained additional post certifications and are seeking residency in their new role
- Must hold either an Adult-Gerontological Nurse Practitioner or Family Nurse Practitioner Board Certification. AANP or ANCC board certification or proof of pending application to sit for board certification (all Residents must receive board certification within 90 days of program start date to continue in the program).
- Possess a current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a graduate professional nurse AND nurse practitioner in a state, commonwealth or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior the start of the NPR program
- U.S. citizenship. VA is unable to consider applications from anyone who is not currently a U.S. citizen. Verification of citizenship is required following selection. All interns and fellows must complete a Certification of Citizenship in the United States prior to beginning VA training.
- A male applicant born after 12/31/1959 must have registered for the draft by age 26 to be eligible for any US government employment, including selection as a paid VA trainee. Male applicants must sign a pre-appointment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration before they can be processed into a training program. Exceptions can be granted only by the US Office of Personnel Management; exceptions are very rarely granted.
- Interns and Fellows are subject to fingerprinting and background checks. Match result and selection decisions are contingent on passing these screens.
- VA conducts drug screening exams on randomly selected personnel as well as new employees. Interns and Fellows are not required to be tested prior to beginning work, but once on staff they are subject to random selection for testing as are other employees.
VA training occurs in a health care setting. Some of the patients served by VA are elderly or infirm, and could succumb to common illnesses like influenza. It is important to be able to document that your vaccinations are up to date and that you have been screened for active tuberculosis prior to starting your training at VA or other hospitals. Securing a statement from university student health center, your regular health provider, or an urgent care clinic can expedite your appointment. Additionally, maintaining a current flu vaccination during the training year (or taking additional preventative measures to limit patient exposure to the flu) will be required. This should be discussed with the program training director if matched with the program and well before your start date to facilitate onboarding.
Note: A “90-day licensure and board certification requirement grace period” may be granted to highly qualified NP residency candidates whose licensure and board certification have been delayed. Candidates must provide written assurance that they will obtain licensure and board certification within 90 days from the start of the program.
Appointments and Benefits
- This is a one-year appointment, with limited benefits. Participants will be protected from personal liability while providing professional services at a VA health care facility under the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act, 28 U.S.C. 2679 (b)-(d).
- Stipend: $80,747.
- A comprehensive benefits package that includes paid vacation, sick leave, holidays and health benefits.
- Hiring consideration for open positions at any VA on completion of the residency.
Application Process
The forms below are required of all clinical trainees and are located on the Office of Academic Affiliations website at https://www.va.gov/oaa/app-forms.asp
- Application Health Professions Trainees
- Declaration for Federal Employment
In addition, please submit the following:
- Curriculum Vitae/Résumé, including but not limited to:
- Current licensure and certifications
- Education & Awards/Honors
- Work Experience
- Research & Publication
- Leadership Service
- Life Experience/Professional membership
- Official unopened graduate transcripts
- Three letters of recommendation that include contact information
- One from an academic instructor
- One from a preceptor
- One from an employer/supervisor
- Current BLS Card (Signed)
- One-two page essay describing your nursing practitioner career goals
- Please keep a copy of any application documents you submit for your reference.
Submit completed application materials in person, email, or by mail to:
Harold Dalton DNP, ANP-BC, ACHPN, GS-C
Program Director, Primary Care NP Residency
VA Saginaw health care
Phone:
Email: Harold.Dalton@va.gov