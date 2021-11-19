Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

Program information

The Nurse Practitioner Residency program is designed to provide new nurse practitioner graduates the opportunity to accelerate their growth beyond entry-level professional competence in patient-centered care, operational services, and to further the development of leadership skills that can be applied to address the complex needs of the Veteran population in any practice setting. The curriculum includes rotations in a variety of clinical settings including inpatient, outpatient, and specialty programs comprised of clinical and didactic experiences. Applications for the 2022-2023 academic year are due by May 1, 2022.

Eligibility

Applicants must meet the following program requirements:

Recent graduate (within 12 months) of a master’s or doctoral NP program accredited by CCNE or the ACEN

United States Citizen

No previous work experience as a licensed advanced practice nurse. This excludes nurse practitioners who have obtained additional post certifications and are seeking residency in their new role

Must hold either an Adult-Gerontological Nurse Practitioner or Family Nurse Practitioner Board Certification

Possess a current, full, active, and unrestricted registration as a graduate professional nurse AND nurse practitioner in a state, commonwealth or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior the start of the NPR program

Reference the “Am I Eligible?” checklist to make sure you meet all eligibility requirements to train at a VA facility

Note: A “90-day licensure and board certification requirement grace period” may be granted to highly qualified NP residency candidates whose licensure and board certification have been delayed. Candidates must provide written assurance that they will obtain licensure and board certification within 90 days from the start of the program.

Appointments and Benefits

This is a one-year appointment, with limited benefits. Participants will be protected from personal liability while providing professional services at a VA health care facility under the Federal Employees Liability Reform and Tort Compensation Act, 28 U.S.C. 2679 (b)-(d).

Stipend and Benefits

Stipend: $75,186

A comprehensive benefits package that includes paid vacation, sick leave, holidays and health benefits

Hiring preference for open positions at any VA on completion of the residency

Active and ongoing professional development which includes recruitment into open positions in the NF/SGVHS and other VA facilities

Application Process

The forms below are required of all clinical trainees and are located on the Office of Academic Affiliations website at https://www.va.gov/oaa/app-forms.asp

Application Health Professions Trainees VA 10-2850D

Declaration for Federal Employment OF 306

In addition, please submit the following:

Curriculum Vitae

Official graduate transcripts

Two letters of reference from clinical faculty

Current BLS Card (Signed)

One-page essay describing your nursing career goals

Please keep a copy of any application documents you submit for your reference.

Applications for the 2022-2023 academic year are due by May 1, 2022.

Submit completed application materials in person, by mail, or via e-mail to:

Dr. Harold Dalton, DNP, ANP-BC, ACHPN

Primary Care NPR Program Director

1500 Weiss Street

Saginaw, Michigan 48602

Harold.Dalton@va.gov

Kris Waterman

Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program Coordinator

1500 Weiss Street

Saginaw, Michigan 48602

Kris.Waterman@va.gov