To be considered, students must demonstrate completion of at least three years of graduate course work and a combined minimum of 400 hours of formal Practicum Training in assessment and intervention. Applicants must be certified as ready for internship by their Director of Training.

The internship program emphasizes Interprofessional Team-Based Care. The internship is structured on a major/minor rotation system. Each intern completes two major rotations 2 days per week, lasting the full year of internship. This ensures intensive, in depth experiences. Each minor rotation is 4 hours per week for 4 months, providing the interns the opportunity to complete 3 different minor rotations throughout the course of the internship year. Major rotations include the Mental Health Clinic (Behavioral Health Interdisciplinary Program), Primary Care-Mental Health Integration, and Pain Resource Team. Minor rotations include Health Behavior, Community Living Center/Palliative Care, and Compensation & Pension.

The Psychology Internship Program encourages applications from qualified candidates, regardless of age, race, color, religion, national origin, ethnicity, sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, transgender status, pregnancy, disability, genetic information, marital status, parental status, political affiliation, or other minority status. The internship aims to foster a diverse Psychology workforce and supports an inclusive work environment that ensures equal opportunity. We encourage Psychology trainees of diverse backgrounds, in all of the ways that diversity is expressed, to apply to the Psychology Internship Program.

LEADER IN HEALTH CARE EQUALITY

The Saginaw VA was awarded recognition as a 2021 Leader in Health Care Equality (HEI). The HEI is an online survey that rates hospitals on best practices in LGBTQ patient-centered care in four key areas: Non-discrimination and staff training; patient services and support; employee benefits and policies; and patient and community engagement.

The internship has achieved full membership status with APPIC. We participate in the APPIC Match facilitated by National Matching Services, Inc. as an APPIC Member.

The internship is APA-accredited, on contingency. Questions related to the program’s accreditation status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation:

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

American Psychological Association

750 1st Street, NE

Washington, DC 20002

202-336-5979 / Email: apaaccred@apa.org

www.apa.org/ed/accreditation

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS FOR ALL PROGRAMS

U.S. citizenship. VA is unable to consider applications from anyone who is not currently a U.S. citizen. Verification of citizenship is required following selection. All interns and fellows must complete a Certification of Citizenship in the United States prior to beginning VA training. A male applicant born after 12/31/1959 must have registered for the draft by age 26 to be eligible for any US government employment, including selection as a paid VA trainee. Male applicants must sign a pre-appointment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration before they can be processed into a training program. Exceptions can be granted only by the US Office of Personnel Management; exceptions are very rarely granted. Interns and Fellows are subject to fingerprinting and background checks. Match result and selection decisions are contingent on passing these screens. VA conducts drug screening exams on randomly selected personnel as well as new employees. Interns and Fellows are not required to be tested prior to beginning work, but once on staff they are subject to random selection for testing as are other employees. VA training occurs in a health care setting. Some of the patients served by VA are elderly or infirm, and could succumb to common illnesses like influenza. It is important to be able to document that your vaccinations are up to date and that you have been screened for active tuberculosis prior to starting your training at VA or other hospitals. Securing a statement from university student health center, your regular health provider, or an urgent care clinic can expedite your appointment. Additionally, maintaining a current flu vaccination during the training year (or taking additional preventative measures to limit patient exposure to the flu) will be required. This should be discussed with the program training director if matched with the program and well before your start date to facilitate onboarding.

ADDITIONAL ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA FOR INTERNSHIP

Internship applicants also must meet these criteria to be considered for any VA Psychology Internship Program:

Doctoral student in good standing at an American Psychological Association (APA) or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS) accredited program in Clinical Science. Persons with a doctorate in another area of psychology who meet the APA or CPA criteria for respecialization training in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined Psychology are also eligible. Approved for internship status by graduate program training director.

ELIGIBILITY FOR VA EMPLOYMENT

To be eligible for employment as a VA Psychologist, a person must be a U.S. citizen and must have completed an APA, or CPA accredited graduate program in Clinical, Counseling, or Combined psychology or PCSAS accredited Clinical Science program AND must have completed an APA or CPA accredited internship in Psychology, with the emphasis area of the degree consistent with the assignment for which the applicant is to be employed. The only exception is for those who complete a new VA internship that is not yet accredited.