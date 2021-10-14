 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Volunteer or donate

VA Saginaw Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.

Become a volunteer

VA Saginaw Healthcare System  depends on the goodwill of donors and volunteers who want to give something back to America's heroes. Volunteers provide much-needed help throughout the health care system and make patients' experiences more enjoyable. Many different volunteer opportunities are available, and each volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our assignments. 

 

 

Contact Us

If you have questions about donating or volunteering, please contact the Voluntary Services program coordinator.

Voluntary Service Office
1st Floor of Building 1, Rm 1360
989-497-2500 Ext. 13360
jeffery.wendt@va.gov

Last updated: