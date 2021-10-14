Volunteer or donate

Become a volunteer

VA Saginaw Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of donors and volunteers who want to give something back to America's heroes. Volunteers provide much-needed help throughout the health care system and make patients' experiences more enjoyable. Many different volunteer opportunities are available, and each volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our assignments.

If you have questions about donating or volunteering, please contact the Voluntary Services program coordinator.

Voluntary Service Office

1st Floor of Building 1, Rm 1360

989-497-2500 Ext. 13360

jeffery.wendt@va.gov