Volunteer or donate
VA Saginaw Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Become a volunteer
VA Saginaw Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of donors and volunteers who want to give something back to America's heroes. Volunteers provide much-needed help throughout the health care system and make patients' experiences more enjoyable. Many different volunteer opportunities are available, and each volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our assignments.
Contact Us
If you have questions about donating or volunteering, please contact the Voluntary Services program coordinator.
Voluntary Service Office
1st Floor of Building 1, Rm 1360
989-497-2500 Ext. 13360
jeffery.wendt@va.gov