Nurse Honor Guard Program
The Saginaw VAMC Nurse Honor Guard Volunteers provide support to families of nursing colleagues during their time of grief by honoring the deceased through a final call to duty presentation. Honor services are provided at the Saginaw VAMC’s Chapel or at a community memorial service arranged by the family. This is a meaningful way to honor fellow nurses for their compassion and devotion in caring for Veterans of the United States Armed Forces. The Saginaw VAMC Nurse Honor Guard also allows the organization to show high regard and reverence to the families of all VA Nurses.
What is the Nurse Final Call of Duty?
During the ceremony, the Nightingale Lamp will be lit in honor of the deceased. The nurse’s name will be called four times. A duty bell will be rung at each calling. At the final call, the nurse will be symbolically released from duty by retiring the light.
A Tibetan singing bowl is utilized for the final call because of its beautiful sound. These sounds are known for holistic healing, stress relief, meditation, and relaxation.
What to Expect?
At the family’s request, the Saginaw VAMC Nurse Honor Guard Chair will coordinate with community funeral service (or Saginaw VAMC Chapel) to be added to the program of the deceased nurse. The family will be given an opportunity to provide some words of condolence to the Guard that will be incorporated into the presentation. The family will be presented a certificate and a white memorial rose during the service.
The Honor Guard exits the service. Presentation ranges between 5-10 minutes.
Who Can Participate?
All active or retired VA nurses can be an Honor Guard Volunteer.
All active or retired VA Nurses can request services to be presented at their memorial services. Be sure to share your wishes with your family including instruction on how to re-quest services for you.