Locations

Main location

Saginaw Vet Center Address 5360 Hampton Avenue Suite 200 Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 989-321-4650 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Saginaw Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Saginaw Vet Center - Flint Located at Genesee County Administration Building- Department of Veterans Services 1101 Beach Street #275 Flint, MI 48502 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 989-321-4650 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Saginaw Vet Center - Oscoda Located at American Legion Post 274 849 S. State Street Oscoda, MI 48750 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 989-321-4650 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.