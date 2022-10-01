Skip to Content
Saginaw Vet Center

Address

5360 Hampton Avenue
Suite 200
Saginaw, MI 48604

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Saginaw Vet Center 433

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Saginaw Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Saginaw Vet Center - Flint

Located at

Genesee County Administration Building- Department of Veterans Services
1101 Beach Street #275
Flint, MI 48502

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Front entrance of Genesee County Building from Google Maps

Saginaw Vet Center - Oscoda

Located at

American Legion Post 274
849 S. State Street
Oscoda, MI 48750

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Oscoda CAP

